Opus Capital Group LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.74. The stock had a trading volume of 56,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $121.40 and a one year high of $172.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.