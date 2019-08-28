Opus Capital Group LLC Has $858,000 Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 35.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.48. 41,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,650. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.85. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $104.88 and a 1-year high of $142.86. The firm has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Barclays started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.25.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

