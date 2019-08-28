Opus Capital Group LLC Invests $231,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. BidaskClub lowered shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

CSX stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average is $74.05. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

