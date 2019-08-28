Opus Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,004 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 51,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 134,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.53. 4,412,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.