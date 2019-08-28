Opus Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 10.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MXIM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director William D. Watkins sold 8,310 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $453,892.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,668 shares of company stock worth $3,461,362. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MXIM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.68. 56,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,958. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.72%.

Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

