Opus Capital Group LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,422 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Facebook by 13,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Facebook by 19,805.8% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $226,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,709 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in Facebook by 5,632.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,182,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Facebook by 12.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,973,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,082,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Facebook to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,234,846. The company has a market cap of $507.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.13. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total transaction of $2,086,200.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,323,377 shares of company stock valued at $245,555,293 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

