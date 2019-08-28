Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.62.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $8,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock worth $76,708,925. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 577.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.81. 1,204,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,344,417. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Oracle has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $172.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

