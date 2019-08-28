Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

NYSE:ORC opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $330.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

