OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OSIS. Roth Capital upped their price target on OSI Systems from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.25.

OSI Systems stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average is $99.84. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.13 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Deepak Chopra sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $3,728,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 549,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,546,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Mehra sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $266,746.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,659 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,406.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 490.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 674,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after acquiring an additional 560,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,192,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,585,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after acquiring an additional 64,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OSI Systems by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 135,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54,254 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

