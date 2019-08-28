Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,376,991 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 2,191,108 shares.The stock last traded at $1.60 and had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Outlook Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market cap of $45.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 347,238 shares during the period. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

