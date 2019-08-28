Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,108,105 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $940,354,000 after buying an additional 659,942 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,719 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.2% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. ValuEngine raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.85.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,371. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $80.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.17. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

