Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 8,112 Shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTZ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BTZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. 7,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,356. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $13.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

About Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.