Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) traded up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.02, 104,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 79,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

