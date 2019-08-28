Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) Receives GBX 579.17 Average PT from Analysts

Pagegroup PLC (LON:PAGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 579.17 ($7.57).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pagegroup in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pagegroup from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Pagegroup stock traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 419.80 ($5.49). The company had a trading volume of 146,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 442.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 484.63. Pagegroup has a 1-year low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 627.50 ($8.20).

Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pagegroup will post 3722.0001107 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 17.03 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Pagegroup’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a yield of 3.85%. Pagegroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

About Pagegroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

