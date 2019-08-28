Palladium Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 110.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Anadarko Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 797.8% in the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 39.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APC remained flat at $$72.77 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.55 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Anadarko Petroleum to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen cut Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

