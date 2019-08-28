Palladium Partners LLC Sells 270 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,710 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Western Digital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 244,115 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after buying an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,460 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 57,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

WDC stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $52.89. 79,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,149. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WDC. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Western Digital to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

