Palladium Partners LLC Sells 820 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 41.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,508.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Schlumberger to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 312,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,675,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

