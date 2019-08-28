Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.45, approximately 2,069,638 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 704,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAM shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pampa Energia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.25. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Pampa Energia by 44.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

