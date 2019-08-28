Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.38

Pan African Resources plc (LON:PAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.38 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.30 ($0.19), with a volume of 1237966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.80 ($0.18).

A number of research analysts recently commented on PAF shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $275.75 million and a PE ratio of -2.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 10.29.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. It operates through Barberton Mines, Evander Mines, Corporate, and Funding Company segments. The company primarily explores gold ores, platinum-group elements, and coal. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three mines, including Fairview, New Consort, and Sheba located in the Mpumalanga Province.

