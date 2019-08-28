Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the July 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 30,352 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 57.1% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANL traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 7,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.26.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $83.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

