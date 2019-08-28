Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Paragon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGNT)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.31, 3,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 95% from the average session volume of 1,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

Paragon Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGNT)

Paragon Technologies, Inc engages in business activities including material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments. The company was founded on June 18, 1958 and is headquartered in Easton, PA.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.