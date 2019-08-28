Parallel Advisors LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 27.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after buying an additional 183,255 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $4,381,000. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.70. 76,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,020. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of -774.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.95. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $73.71.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $4,283,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,447 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $340,165.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,480.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,127 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,389. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

