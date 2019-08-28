Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF by 296.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,882. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. iShares MSCI EM ESG Optimized ETF has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $35.55.

