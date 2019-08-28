Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 156 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 29,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 224,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,009,965.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aneel Zaman sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $38,063.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,114 shares in the company, valued at $17,912,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,136 shares of company stock worth $11,611,751. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $66.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,946. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $580.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

