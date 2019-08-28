Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 494.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 29,398 shares during the period.

OIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Oil States International from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Oil States International to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on shares of Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.62.

NYSE:OIS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,215. The company has a market cap of $789.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67 and a beta of 2.26. Oil States International, Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $34.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $264.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.73 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oil States International Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

