Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,559,700 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 4,011,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGRE. ValuEngine downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.

Shares of PGRE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.02. 908,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $15.92.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $188.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.21 million. Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,120,000 after buying an additional 176,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after buying an additional 99,267 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 50,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

