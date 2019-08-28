Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells $130,700.00 in Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,281.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,928. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $338.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.60 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 790,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 209,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Park-Ohio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

