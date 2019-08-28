Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Posts Earnings Results

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

PTNR opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.13 million, a PE ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTNR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 65,270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Partner Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Partner Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised shares of Partner Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, Internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

