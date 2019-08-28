Patrick Walsh Acquires 216,266 Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Stock

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) CEO Patrick Walsh purchased 216,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $328,724.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,304,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,549.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 28th, Patrick Walsh purchased 68,550 shares of Town Sports International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $128,188.50.

NASDAQ CLUB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.90. 289,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,524. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.57 million. Town Sports International had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLUB. Imperial Capital set a $3.00 price target on Town Sports International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Town Sports International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLUB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 48,114 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 115.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 186,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 99,789 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Town Sports International in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

