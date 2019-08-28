Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires New Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,434,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 306,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after buying an additional 96,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,714,000 after buying an additional 350,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar purchased 7,200 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $190,008.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,595. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

