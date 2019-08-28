Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.26. 447,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,737. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $160.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total transaction of $7,579,197.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,179,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total transaction of $2,242,188.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,878 shares of company stock worth $11,313,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.