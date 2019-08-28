Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 781 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 71.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 860.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,099. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $39.84 and a 1-year high of $49.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.91.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.