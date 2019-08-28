Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 250.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 232.7% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.30. 22,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,617. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.34 and a fifty-two week high of $305.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total value of $74,450.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Argus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

