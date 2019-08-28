Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 97.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 100.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its position in Fastenal by 94.8% during the second quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 150,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 73,143 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 82.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,226,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,501,000 after purchasing an additional 553,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 998,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,737. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on FAST shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $28,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

