Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Invests $71,000 in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 280.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 150.3% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.91. 3,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,687. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $56.12 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.17.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

