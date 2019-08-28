Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 78 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Allergan by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

Allergan stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,329. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.58.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allergan from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allergan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.