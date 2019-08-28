Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PATI remained flat at $$18.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339. Patriot Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 million, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of -0.12.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Patriot Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 74,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in Patriot Transportation by 0.6% in the second quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 251,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

