PAYCENT (PYN) Price Up 1.6% This Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $89,160.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT token can currently be bought for about $0.0538 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

