Payfair (PFR) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 28th. Payfair has a market cap of $29,582.00 and $770.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Payfair has traded down 29.8% against the US dollar. One Payfair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00237363 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.01299563 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019250 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00091879 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021908 BTC.

Payfair’s launch date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,929,518 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io.

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the exchanges listed above.

