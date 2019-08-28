PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Trading Down 9%

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s stock price was down 9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.34, approximately 2,029,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 891,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PaySign in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $702.14 million, a PE ratio of 148.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. PaySign had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 66.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

