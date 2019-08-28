Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 158.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,039 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 28.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 33,222 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 40.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 228.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 189,062 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 131,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTU traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $44.71.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The coal producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.41%.

In other Peabody Energy news, EVP Charles F. Meintjes sold 35,779 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $847,246.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,319.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 809,698 shares of company stock worth $14,853,296. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Peabody Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

