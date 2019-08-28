Peddock Capital Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 31.6% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $59,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,996,709. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The stock has a market cap of $285.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

