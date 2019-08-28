Peel Hunt Upgrades Chesnara (LON:CSN) to “Hold”

Chesnara (LON:CSN) was upgraded by research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Chesnara to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Chesnara alerts:

Chesnara stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 276.50 ($3.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.73. The company has a market cap of $413.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 324.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 350.41. Chesnara has a twelve month low of GBX 286 ($3.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 394 ($5.15).

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.