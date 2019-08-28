Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has raised its dividend by an average of 22.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

PEBK traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $161.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $34.32.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,225 shares of company stock valued at $61,001 over the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

