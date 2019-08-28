Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBK remained flat at $$27.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,225 shares of company stock worth $61,001. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

