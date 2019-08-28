PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 16.8% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,882,000 after purchasing an additional 70,517 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 163,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,915,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,036. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.53 and a 1-year high of $135.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

