PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Given a $23.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on PG&E (NYSE:PCG) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of PG&E from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PG&E from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.59.

Shares of PCG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.82. 4,372,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,010,098. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. PG&E has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $49.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 53.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 836.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

