PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE GHY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 17,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,381. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14.

About PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

