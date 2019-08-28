Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Price Down 15.1%

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s share price fell 15.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.52, 2,114,136 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 279% from the average session volume of 557,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Knitowski bought 43,750 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $59,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Knitowski bought 21,750 shares of Phunware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 85,703 shares of company stock worth $110,269 over the last 90 days. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHUN. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 1,049.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 58,686 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 2nd quarter worth about $584,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

