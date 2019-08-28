Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDM traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.66. 6,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,446. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.38). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

